Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AML. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AML opened at GBX 1,955 ($25.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,984.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,191.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -3.60. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

