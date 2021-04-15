Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Athene were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

