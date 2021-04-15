Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Sells C$77,000.00 in Stock

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,027,302.10.

Fernando Elias Ganoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of Atico Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$52,800.00.

CVE ATY opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.66 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17. Atico Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

