Atlas Brown Inc. Has $411,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $237.30 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.31 and its 200 day moving average is $227.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.