Atlas Brown Inc. Invests $212,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

