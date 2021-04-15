Atlas Brown Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,419 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $46.89 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.