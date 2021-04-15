Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of ATLKY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 48,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,079. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

