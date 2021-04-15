Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Buys A$38,910.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) insider Sarah Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Aurizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.89 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of A$38,910.00 ($27,792.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.60.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 28th. Aurizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.20%.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

