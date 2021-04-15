Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.66

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and traded as high as $22.10. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 31,056 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANZBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.