Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

