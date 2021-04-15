AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock to C$41.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AutoCanada traded as high as C$42.56 and last traded at C$41.80, with a volume of 34786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.99.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.98.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.0499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

