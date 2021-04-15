AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Acumen Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ACQ traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 232,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.71. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$42.56.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.0499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

