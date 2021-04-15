AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $200.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AvalonBay have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The residential REIT has high-quality assets in some of the United States’ premium markets and is likely to benefit from a rebound in demand. It is banking on technology and scale to drive innovation and margin expansion. Earlier, it had announced that its total residential rental revenues for established communities for the two-month period ended Feb 28 fell 9.1%, year on year, in line with its expectation. AvalonBay has significant exposure to challenged urban residential assets. Amid the pandemic’s adverse impact on the job market, flexible working environment and low mortgage rate, demand for its units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities will likely remain affected in its markets, impacting rental rates and leading to high-concession activity.”

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $78,934,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 406,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,198,000 after acquiring an additional 307,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.