Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Avantor has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avantor by 15.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avantor by 12.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,695,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

