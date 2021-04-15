Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

NYSE AVY opened at $194.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $198.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

