Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $22.20 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.60.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Azul stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth $7,925,000. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $4,792,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 275,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Azul by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

