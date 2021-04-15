Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

