Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. 1,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 342,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

