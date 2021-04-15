B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.47. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 47,700 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

