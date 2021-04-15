Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of BAD opened at C$40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of C$24.02 and a 52-week high of C$46.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 57.54.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. Research analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 1.9846133 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

