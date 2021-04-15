Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.56.

BIDU opened at $216.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

