Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by China Renaissance Securities

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at China Renaissance Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $325.00. China Renaissance Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $216.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.