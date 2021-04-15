Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

