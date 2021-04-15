Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $125.84 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

