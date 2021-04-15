Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

