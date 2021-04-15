Baldrige Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 6.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 21.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $457.41 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $467.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

