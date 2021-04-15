Banc of California (BANC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BANC opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $940.91 million, a P/E ratio of -97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

