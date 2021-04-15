Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

