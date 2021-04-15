Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.85

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

