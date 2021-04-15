Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,914,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

