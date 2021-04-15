Barclays Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $96.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price increased by Barclays from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.57.

NYSE PRU opened at $97.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 673,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,797,000 after purchasing an additional 229,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

