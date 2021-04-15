Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 187.58 ($2.45) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.53. The company has a market capitalization of £32.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.