Barclays Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $425.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $468.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.

PAYC stock opened at $386.45 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $205.06 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 137.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.79 and a 200 day moving average of $394.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

