Barclays Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $85.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

