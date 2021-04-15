Barclays Raises JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $20.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

JBLU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 272,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,863. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

