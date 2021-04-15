Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for TUI (LON:TUI)

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. TUI has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

LON TUI opened at GBX 391.96 ($5.12) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of TUI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

