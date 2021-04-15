Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.55 ($6.76).

STAN opened at GBX 491.90 ($6.43) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 492.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 452.22. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The stock has a market cap of £15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.68.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

