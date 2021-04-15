Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.