Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

BTDPY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

