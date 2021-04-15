Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,423 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after buying an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

