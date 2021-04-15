Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 61.3% in March

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BASA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,655. Basanite has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

