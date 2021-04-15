Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €83.09 ($97.76).

Shares of BMW opened at €87.21 ($102.60) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a twelve month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

