Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

BBBY stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 160,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990,191. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

