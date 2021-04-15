Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $2,549.56 on Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $183.57 million and $8.40 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2,549.56 or 0.04033046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00059081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.00359936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00024120 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

