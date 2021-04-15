BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get BeiGene alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,021. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $136.48 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.83.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,774,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,225 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 1.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BeiGene by 1.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 56,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BeiGene by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.