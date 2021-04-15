Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

