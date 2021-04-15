Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

BLWYF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellway currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Bellway alerts:

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. Bellway has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.