Bennett Selby Investments LP Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Graco comprises about 1.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

