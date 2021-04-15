Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.60 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.89 ($8.10).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 opened at €6.41 ($7.54) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €6.53 ($7.68).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.