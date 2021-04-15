Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:HTWS opened at GBX 172.80 ($2.26) on Wednesday. Helios Towers has a one year low of GBX 118.40 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.06.

In other Helios Towers news, insider Tom Greenwood acquired 14,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

